Draft electoral roll released for JH constituency

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll for the by-election bound Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, listing 392,669 electors. The window for citizens to file claims and objections is open until September 17.

The draft roll includes 204,288 male voters, 188,356 female voters, and 25 classified as ‘other’. Voting will be organised across 407 polling stations housed in 139 buildings, according to the CEO’s office. Voters may verify their names and details at the Electoral Registration Office, designated polling stations, or online at the CEO Telangana portal. Claims for inclusion, deletion, correction, or transposition can be submitted through Forms 6, 7, and 8.

Objections will be disposed of by September 25. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on September 30, 2025. Appeals against decisions of the Electoral Registration Officer may be filed under Section 24 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950, with a second appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer.