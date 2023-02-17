Drainage water polluting Khanapur cheruvu

Adilabad: The Adilabad municipality has been polluting the water of Khanapur Cheruvu (Bada Talab) by letting the discharge of huge quantity of murky drainage water produced across the town into the water body. The issue also poses a threat of contaminating the underground water and needs urgent measures to save the lake and the groundwater from further degradation.

The sewerage water from Government Degree College, Shanthinagar, Kotha kummariwada areas makes a formidable quantum of discharge of murky and polluted water into the tank near Khanapur Abdulla Chowk bridge. And drainage water from Bokkalaguda, Kolipura also flows into the tank. The drain water now threatens to pollute the groundwater in localities that exist adjacent to the huge tank. Earlier, the State government had spent Rs 3.5 crore on Khanapur Cheruvu and converted it into a tourism spot under the third phase of the Mission Kakatiya programme. Speaking to The Hans India, Sanitary Inspector Narendar said that they clean the drainages coming from Shanthinagar in the second week of June every year. He tried to hide the matter of sewerage water flowing into the Khanapur Cheruvu, but at last, accepted.

The State government has instructed municipalities in the State to curb pollution of tanks by desisting from releasing drain water into it while planning the Mission Kakatiya programme. However, these instructions are evidently being contradicted in the district.

Vinod Kumar of Khanapur Street, speaking to The Hans India, said that the drainage water has been flowing into the tank for many decades. He thought that situation will change after making it a tourism spot under the mission Kakatiya programme, but nothing has changed, he said. A Poshetty of Khanapur Street said that the situation of the tank remains the same for the last thirty years neither politicians nor authorities saved the Khanapur Cheruvu from the sewerage water the murky water not only contaminated underground water but also threats to the fish population, he said.