Dreams of tribals being realised in Telangana : Satyavathi Rathod

State Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Wednesday that they were developing all the tribal villages of the State. She said that the credit to fulfil the long-pending dream of the tribals of the state to have their own villages was fulfilled by the Chief Minister KCR. She said that the CM Rs 5 lakh funds to each and every tribal village She said that they were also using the funds meant for the tribals besides the funds of the village panchayats.

She said that the state government had brought tribal special development fund in the year 2017 for the all-round development of the state. She said that they had sanctioned Rs15,776.64 crore under the tribal sub plan during the last three years.