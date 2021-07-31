Drinking water supply to hit parts of Hyderabad on Aug 4

Taps to go dry in some areas in the city for 24 hours from 6 am on August 4. In a notification issued on Friday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said that the water supply will be disrupted in some areas in the city.



The areas include Balapur, Maisaram, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Prakashnagar, Ferozguda, Gouthamnagar. Vanasthalipuram, Mahindra Hills, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Chilkanagar, Badangpet and Shamshabad.

The HMWSSB attributed the reason to the pipeline works, coming under the alignment flyover being built in Nagole.