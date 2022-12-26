Droupadi Murmu 3rd Prez visit Bhadradri shrine

Khammam: In the history of temple town Bhadrachalam, two Indian Presidents visited Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple and performed pujas during their tenure. Droupadi Murmu will be the first woman President and the third President to do so, when she visits the Lord Rama temple on December 28 and worship the deities.

According to the history of the temple, former President Dr K Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan visited in July 1965. He inaugurated Godavari Bridge on the river Godavari and performed pujas at the Lord Rama temple. The next one was Dr Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy who paid a visit to the holy town in 1980 and performed special pujas at the temple.

During her visit, President Droupadi Murmu will launch PRASAD scheme works worth Rs 41crore on the temple premises.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda visited the temple after the completion of his tenure in August 28, 2016 and performed pujas in the temple.