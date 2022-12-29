Droupadi Murmu fifth President to visit Yadadri temple

Yadadri: President Droupadi Murmu, who came to Hyderabad for winter vacation, will visit Yadadri on Friday. Officials have completed all the arrangements in view of her visit.

President Murmu will reach Yadagirigutta by helicopter from Bollaram airport in the morning. She will be welcomed by State Ministers and officials at the helipad. From the helipad, she will reach the hill by car and pay obeisance to Lord Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy. After the darshan, she will reach the helipad under the hill and return to Hyderabad. Three helipads have been prepared for the convenience of the President.

Four Presidents have visited Yadadri and had darshan of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, so far. President Murmu will be the fifth President to visit the temple.

The Presidents who visited Yadadri were Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma and Dr Pranab Mukherjee. President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015 came to Yadagirigutta after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao started the reconstruction of Yadadri temple.

President Murmu will be welcomed with Purna Kumbham. The temple officials have made necessary arrangements for the welcome of the first lady with temple etiquette as she is coming for darshan Swayambu Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. Temple priests and Vedic scholars will welcome the president with Poorna Kumbham.

Restrictions from 7 am



Restrictions will come into effect from 7 am on Friday, in view of President's visit to Yadadri.

The President will reach Yadadri from Hyderabad at 9.30 am and return to Hyderabad at 10.50 am. Devotees will not be allowed to the hill till 11 o'clock for security reasons. DCP K Narayana Reddy said that 1,200 police personnel are engaged in security measures on the occasion of the President's visit to Yadadri. Six DCPs, 15 ACPs, 45 inspectors and 100 SIs will take part in the security of the President. On Thursday, a trial run of the convoy was conducted from the helipad to the hill.