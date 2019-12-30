Drug dealer arrested in Hyderabad ahead of New Year celebrations

The West Zone Task Force police has arrested a Mumbai-based man for selling drugs in the city. They seized 6 gm of concaine and four grams of MDMA from his instance.

Shabaz, an event organiser is said to have been supplying drugs for various parties and is also planning the same for New Year celebrations. On specific information that the drugs are being transferred for the New Year celebrations, the police arrested Shabaz after a detailed enquiry.

According to the police, Shabaz procured the drugs from Mumbai to sell in Hyderabad. He is a resident of Upparpally in Rajendranagar. The police booked a case against him and took into custody from Langerhouz.

On December 26, a Special Operation Team (SOT) in Hyderabad busted an inter-state drug selling racket and arrested three people. The team seized 150 grams of heroin and two kg of ganja. The arrested were identified as Rajesh and Anil, both are the residents of Maharashtra and another Kishan from Mahabubabad in Telangana.