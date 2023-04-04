Drugs without substance being sold in market

Warangal: The Hanumakonda district drug inspector J Kiran Kumar said in a press release that they have identified two drugs that contained no active pharmaceutical ingredients in the local market of Kakaji Colony in Hanumakonda.

According to the drug inspector, the drug content is nil in the Pan-D capsules (Batch No. 22441755) and Pan 40 (Batch N. 22442076) tablets. These drugs are used in the treatment of ulcer and acidity, he added.

These drugs were manufactured by a reputed company in India. The local agencies procured these drugs through online order from Bangalore-based Saveo Healthtech. The local pharma agencies received these stocks from Aminabad, Lucknow (UP). The government drug analysts confirmed that both the medicines contained 'nil drug', Kiran Kumar said. Following which the drug officials have sent notices to the company and distributors.

Meanwhile, the drug inspector instructed the druggists and chemists not to purchase drugs online, and without a valid invoice. The drug inspector also directed them to report him if they find any suspicious drugs. He urged the customers to check the above mentioned batch numbers before they purchase Pan-D capsules or Pan 40 tablets.