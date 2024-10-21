DSC recruitment hiccups haunt city sarkari schools

Hyderabad: The recent District Selection Committee (DSC) allocation of teachers to various government schools in Hyderabad district appears to have some shortcomings. Several government schools in the city still have vacant teaching positions, particularly for language teachers, based on the number of students enrolled. In that regard, few teachers alleged that without conducting a proper survey, teachers have been posted in the schools.

A few government teachers pointed out that out of 878 posts, 584 posts have been filled in the recent mega DSC allocation in Hyderabad, but without any proper survey, the education department has recruited teachers. In many schools, especially in the Old City, no teachers have been appointed yet. As a result, the existing teachers are being forced to combine classes and teach multiple groups together.

For example, at a government school in Srinagar Colony, there are around 176 students in the primary section, but only two teachers and a headmaster are currently working. Three more teachers are needed, yet no new appointments were made during the recent DSC counselling. A similar situation exists at two government schools in Bahadurpura, where three additional teachers are required. Other schools facing a shortage of teachers include Government High School, Jawahar Nagar; Government High School, Alia; and Government High School in Musheerabad.

Similarly, in some schools where there is no need for additional teaching staff, teachers have still been recruited. This includes Government High School at Bandlaguda and several other schools.

“The Education Department has recruited teachers in places where they are not needed without conducting a proper survey. We had hoped the DSC recruitment would alleviate the teacher shortage, but the issue remains unresolved. It would be better if the department conducts the recruitment process again after carrying out a thorough survey,” said Shaymsunder, general secretary of the Telangana State Union Teacher’s Federation (TSUTF).

“Despite the need for three additional teaching staff, with over 120 students enrolled at Government Primary School Vinayaka Nagar in Khairatabad, only one English teacher has been recruited, leaving three positions still vacant. We have submitted a representation letter to the Education Department requesting the appointment of more teaching staff,” said a senior teacher at the school.