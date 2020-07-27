Dubai-based Telangana man draws heart on pavement for his wife, photo goes viral

A man in deep thoughts of his family especially his wife drew a heart with the fallen twigs on the pavement in Dubai says that he misses his wife whom he had not seen for a year. Ramesh Gangarajam was working as a housekeeping attendant in Dubai.

Ramesh said that he thought of his wife while making the heart with the petals that had fallen due to the breeze last week. "I miss my wife a lot, she knows that I love her," said Ramesh who got married to Latha in September 2019. After spending a month's time with her, Ramesh flew down to Dubai after getting a job.

He also says that he misses his parents who were not keeping well and brothers who are working in Oman. His moments were captured on July 15 and was shared in Instagram by Good News Story movement.

The post was shared by the thousands of its followers which soon went viral on social media platforms.

Ramesh said that he was surprised when his wife Latha called him and told a lot of people had seen the picture of him and the heart. "She was very happy after learning that I was thinking of her and I did not know that somebody was watching me when I drew the heart and that gave me a big shock," Ramesh said.

There are so many people who were thinking about their family and could not go back home due to the pandemic, he added.