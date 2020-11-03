Dubbak bypoll: 34.33 per cent of polling recorded till 11 pm

Dubbak witnessed a voter turnout of 34.33 per cent till 11 am in the by-elections for the assembly constituency. Polling has not begun at polling centre number 50 of Dumpalapalli village due to the technical glitches. Till 9 am, voter turnout was at 12.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint with the Toguta police station over fake news of him joining TRS party. He demanded action against the TV channels for telecasting false news.

There are around 1,98,807 voters in Dubbak constituency out of which 97,978 are male and 1,00,778 are female including 51 service voters. The EC arranged postal ballots for those 80-year-old and above and coronavirus patients.