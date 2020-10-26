Dubbak bypoll: Rs 18 lakh seized from kin of BJP leader Raghunandan Rao
The revenue officials on Monday seized Rs 18.67 lakh from the kin of BJP leader Raghunandan Rao, one of the contestants for Dubbak by-election. In an unexpected incident, the officials raided the residence of Raghunandan Rao's kin and seized the unaccounted cash.
During the raids, Raghunandan Rao also reached his relative's residence and a clash broke out between the police and BJP leaders later leading to a commotion-like situation.
The money seizure from the kin of BJP leader assumed significance ahead of the Dubbak by-election which is slated for November 3. The by-election result will be announced on November 10.
Besides, Raghunandan Reddy, Cheruvu Srinivas Reddy from Congress party and S Sujatha from TRS party are in the poll fray. It is known that by-election for Dubbak had been announced with the death of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.