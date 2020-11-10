X
Dubbak BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao profile

Raghunandan Rao
Dubbaka BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao

Highlights

Dubbaka BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao Biography: Education, Political career

Name: Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao

DOB: March 23, 1968

Birth Place: Siddipet

Nationality: Indian

Residence: Patancheru

Education: BSc, LLB, BEd, PG Diploma human rights

Professional career: Raghunandan Rao relocated to Patancheru in 1991 and worked as a news contributor for a Telugu daily newspaper for 5 years. He enrolled as an advocate in Bar Association of High Court of Andhra Pradesh and is popularly known for handling MP Asaduddin Owaisi bail petition.

Political career: In 2001, he ventured into politics by joining into Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001. He was expelled from TRS on allegations of meeting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He later joined in BJP and contested in legislative assembly elections for Dubbak constituency.

Case: A rape case was filed against Raghunandan Rao in February 2020 by a 47-year-old woman who lodged a complaint claiming that she was sexually assaulted in 2007 by the BJP leader. However, he refuted the allegations.

Assets and liabilities: According to the report submitted during 2018 elections, Rao has got assets worth Rs 15,93,52,435 and liabilities of Rs 80,00,000.

