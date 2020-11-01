Dubbaka bypoll: TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy warns people against voting TRS, BJP

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the victory of Congress in Dubbaka by-election would restore social justice in Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has favoured only one class of the society while ignoring the rest.

Addressing the party leaders before the culmination of campaign for Dubbaka by-election on Sunday, Uttam said that Congress always ensured social justice and all sections of society got equal opportunities for growth and prosperity. However, he said that CM KCR has handed over the administration and all resources of Telangana State into the hands of his son, daughter, son-in-law, nephew and other relatives. He said this practice has badly hit the social justice system in the State, at all levels, with only a minor group of people ruling the rest of the population.

Uttam appealed to the voters of Dubbak to vote in favour of Congress candidate Ch. Srinivas Reddy on November 3. He said it was Srinivas Reddy's father and former minister Ch Muthyam Reddy who brought development in Dubbaka constituency. He said that the TRS did not develop Dubbaka in the last seven years of its rule.

Despite representing the Dubbaka Assembly segment for four terms, former MLA (late) Ramalinga Reddy could not develop the constituency. He alleged that TRS leadership never encouraged Ramalinga Reddy and deprived him of funds and powers to develop the constituency. He said Ramalinga Reddy himself had expressed his helplessness on the floor of the Assembly. He said when Ramalinga Reddy could not develop Dubbaka, how could his wife Sujatha could bring any development.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also alleged that BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao could not be trusted as he could re-join the TRS if he wins the by-elections. He claimed that Raghunandan Rao was a close relative of CM KCR and Minister Harish Rao and had served as the district president of TRS in the past. Therefore, he would make a 'Ghar Wapsi' if he wins the election. He also alleged that Raghunandan Rao was facing the rape charges and his candidature faced strong objection by several local BJP leaders.