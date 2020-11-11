Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao Visits Tirumala And Seeks The Blessings Of Lord Balaji

Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, who won the Dubaka by-election yesterday went to Tirumala on Wednesday morning to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji after he won the by-election. On Wednesday morning he went to Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji. Speaking to the media outside the temple, he said, "I won the Dubaka election with the help of young men with iron muscles and steel nerves."

Raghunandan Rao also doled out that, he regards Telangana Chief Minister KCR as his guru and competing with him was good. He also hoped to get blessings from KCR whom he considers as guru.

The BJP's victory in Dubbaka will have an impact on other southern states too. His victory was only possible with the collective effort of the party. Thus, Raghunandan Rao said he will always be ready to serve the party in all possible ways. He also said, his aim to do public service made him win in Dubbaka by-election. MLA Raghunandan Rao said that he had prayed to Lord Balaji to give him the strength to keep the Dubaka constituency always in a top position in both the Telugu states.

BJP contestant Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS contestant Solipeta Sujatha with a narrow margin. He won the by-election with a majority of 1,079 votes. The election results made both BJP and TRS parties feel the pressure as the margin was narrow and even the lead factor kept on changing with the counting results of each round.

Former Dubbaka MLA Ramalinga Reddy died in August after suffering from a massive heart attack. Thus, the TRS party gave the ticket to his wife Solipeta Sujatha who was new to politics. Even though TRS party main leaders like Harish Rao and KTR did much planning to retain their constituency, Raghunandan Rao has won and made his party bag another seat in the Telangana assembly.