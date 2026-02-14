DuPont CSR brings clean water to 500 students in Manikonda

Strengthening its commitment to safe drinking water and hygiene, DuPont CSR, in partnership with Safe Water Network India, inaugurated a water purification system at Mandal Parishad Primary School, Manikonda.

The facility was launched by Sanjeev Khetarpal, Country President, DuPont India, along with Poonam Sewak, Vice-President, Programmes & Partnerships, Safe Water Network India, and school principal Dasharatha Naik.

The plant will provide clean drinking water to around 500 students and staff. With two units producing 200 litres per hour and a 500-litre storage capacity, the system ensures a dependable water supply.

Speakers highlighted the importance of safe water in preventing water-borne diseases and improving student health and learning outcomes. Students presented a skit on hygiene and handwashing during the event.

Earlier this financial year, DuPont CSR installed similar systems in Mudfort and Bowenpally schools, along with supporting sanitation initiatives.