  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerard Meets Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi

Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerard Meets Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi
x
Highlights

The Dutch Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerard, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his official residence in Delhi.

The Dutch Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerard, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his official residence in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by TGIIC Managing Director Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal.

During the meeting, Ambassador Gerard showed keen interest in the various initiatives and programs being implemented by the Telangana government. She expressed curiosity about the state's current development activities and its future plans, signalling a desire for greater collaboration between Telangana and the Netherlands.

The discussion also highlighted potential areas of cooperation, with both sides expressing optimism about strengthening ties in areas such as sustainable development and innovation.

This meeting underscores the growing diplomatic engagement between Telangana and the Netherlands, with a focus on exploring mutual opportunities for growth and collaboration in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick