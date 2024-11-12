Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerard Meets Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi

The Dutch Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerard, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his official residence in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by TGIIC Managing Director Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal.

During the meeting, Ambassador Gerard showed keen interest in the various initiatives and programs being implemented by the Telangana government. She expressed curiosity about the state's current development activities and its future plans, signalling a desire for greater collaboration between Telangana and the Netherlands.

The discussion also highlighted potential areas of cooperation, with both sides expressing optimism about strengthening ties in areas such as sustainable development and innovation.

This meeting underscores the growing diplomatic engagement between Telangana and the Netherlands, with a focus on exploring mutual opportunities for growth and collaboration in the future.