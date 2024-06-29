Live
Just In
Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan condoles death of Congress veteran leader D Srinivas
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences on the passing of former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas. In a statement released on Saturday, Kalyan conveyed his deepest sympathies to Srinivas' family members.
Describing the news of Srinivas' death as sad, Kalyan remembered how the former minister had wished for the growth of the Jana Sena party. Srinivas had a long political career and had served as Minister of Rural Development and Higher Education in the United State.
Kalyan also acknowledged Srinivas' strong presence during the Telangana movement and mentioned that he had met him on multiple occasions. The two had discussed Kalyan's political journey and development.
Offering his heartfelt condolences to Srinivas' son, Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind, and other family members, Kalyan highlighted the impact of Srinivas' contributions to the political landscape.