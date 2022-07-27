Eatala involved in corruption & land-grabbing as minister: TRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders on Tuesday alleged that former Minister Eatala Rajender was involved in corruption and land-grabbing and that the government would distribute the grabbed lands to the poor.

Addressing a press conference here. Government Whip B Suman, MLAs G Balraju, M Gopal, KP Vivekanand lashed out at BJP leader Rajender on his claims that several TRS legislators were in touch with him and were ready to shift loyalties. Suman claimed that the saffron party MLA was not even a ward member and Chief Minister KCR had made him a minister.

"He was involved in large-scale corruption while he was the Health and Finance minister. A communist has become a communalist. We will inquire and distribute lands encroached by Eatala to the poor," said Suman. He said defeat of Eatala was certain in Huzurabad hence he was talking of contesting in Gajwel. He was the joint candidate of BJP and Congress in the by-poll".

He also alleged that Rajender had become a slave of BJP leaders. On claims of 20 TRS legislators being in touch with Eatala, the TRS leader said not even a ward member was not in touch with BJP. The BJP leaders would be joining TRS. He targeted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleging that she was doing politics. "Governors used to behave soberly in the past. Is she a scientist to talk about cloud burst, asked Suman.

Balaraju said the BJP had no chance to grow in Telangana, claiming that it would not cross single digit. "Even if Modi is in Hyderabad for two months, not a single TRS MLA will join the BJP. If you dare, you should reveal the names of those who are in touch," thundered Balaraju.

Stating that Eatala was not a BC but a Reddy, Vivekanand asked what he did for BCs as a minister. He said the Congress and BJP had no agenda;their only aim was to oust KCR, but people would not accept it. "It is ridiculous to set up a joining committee by a national party. If the BJP leaders cross the line, we will also cross the line," warned Vivekanand. MLAs Mutha Gopal, Jajula Surender, MLC MS Prabhakar also spoke.