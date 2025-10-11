Eatala lashes out at Congress for insincerity in BC reservations

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and MP Eatala Rajender launched a scathing attack on the Congress government accusing it of insincerity and betrayal over the issue of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

Addressing the media in Huzurabad on Friday, Rajender demanded that the government immediately conduct elections with the promised reservation, without resorting to “cheating or deception.”

Rajender criticized the Congress for failing to hold local body elections for two years, despite assurances that they would be conducted within six months. “What face do they have to ask people for votes now?” he questioned, adding that the Congress had lost credibility among the public and legal experts alike.

He emphasized that the BJP has consistently supported BC reservations, citing its backing in the Assembly and Council. “The Congress raised its hands due to lack of sincerity and commitment. It’s a disgrace,” he said. Rajender also questioned the rationale behind Congress leaders staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar, stating that if they truly had the power to implement the reservation, such theatrics were unnecessary.

The BJP MP appealed to BC association leaders and legal experts to recognize the constitutional awareness among Telangana’s citizens. “This is not a blind Telangana. Every household has educated children who understand the law,” he said, referring to Justice Easwariah’s criticism of the government’s handling of the issue.

Rajender also highlighted the plight of grassroots workers and small employees, demanding immediate payment of pending bills and salaries. “Anganwadi and ASHA workers haven’t been paid for nine months. Outsourcing staff and guest lecturers are suffering. Even retired employees are waiting years for their benefits,” he said, accusing the government of financial mismanagement and neglect.

He condemned the Congress for increasing RTC bus fares while advertising free travel for women, calling it a “drama company.” He also criticized the demolition of poor settlements in the name of Musi River beautification, asserting that development should not come at the cost of people’s lives.