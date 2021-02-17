Eatala offers special prayers at Bijigiri Durgah

Jammikunta: On the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday, Health Minister Eatala Rajendar visited Bijigiri Sharif Durgah and offered special prayers in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district on Wednesday. He planted saplings on the premises of the Durgah.

Minister Rajendar said that taking up mass plantation drive is a great initiative on CM KCR's birthday, which will increase green cover across the State, which is most essential in present situation. But, he said, after planting trees, people should take necessary care like protecting them, watering regularly until they grow into large trees. With maintenance of greenery, people will not only get fresh oxygen, but it also helps in maintaining biodiversity in nature, he added.

The Minister appealed to the people to celebrate their birthdays by planting saplings in the premises of their house and to protect them by laying fencing to it.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Jammikunta Municipal Chairman Thakkallapalli Rajeshwara Rao were present along with others.