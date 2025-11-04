Eatala pitches for natural farming & cultural revival

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender emphasized the importance of returning to traditional agricultural practices and holistic living during his address at the Nature Health Festival held in Vanasthalipuram. The event drew attention to sustainable farming, health awareness, and cultural values.

Speaking at the gathering, Eatala Rajender remarked that people today are increasingly seeking harmony with nature, reviving the belief that “old is gold.” He criticized modern tendencies to avoid physical labor and rely on shortcuts, warning that such habits, driven by the pursuit of growth and development, may eventually lead to irreversible consequences.

“I believe the old methods of crop cultivation and food consumption will return,” he said, expressing confidence in the future of natural farming, which he acknowledged is not yet widely practiced. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to reduce chemical farming and adopt scientific methods as a step in the right direction.

Highlighting agricultural trends in North India, Rajender noted the increased cultivation of copper, maize, and sorghum, and stressed the need to rebuild human relationships in a rapidly mechanized world.

He raised concerns about the rising incidence of cancer, attributing it to the excessive use of chemical fertilizers and environmental pollution. “We must continue organizing such seminars to raise awareness. Don’t give up,” he urged participants.

Rajender praised Indian culture and food traditions, asserting that the day will come when the world embraces these values. “We will once again attain the status of Vishwaguru,” he declared, calling for a collective return to indigenous wisdom and sustainable living.