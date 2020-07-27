Eatala prods Health babus to be proactive in combating Coroanavirus

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender started off his district tours with a visit to Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts on Sunday where he reviewed the situation with respective district Collectors and senior officials from various departments.

He first chaired a meeting with Kamareddy district officials and wanted the Health staff to work with the same spirit to tackle corona as they do regularly to fight seasonal diseases in rural and agency areas with success. He wanted Asha workers to play a proactive role and identify people having fever and virus related symptoms so that a corona test could be conducted immediately ensuring no spread of the disease in their neighborhood. He stressed that no sample test is required if there are no symptoms at all.

Rajender was critical of opposition parties for continuously attacking the Health department which he felt was nothing but demoralising the committed work of scores of frontline healthcare professionals.

He promised to release arrears and dues of the district Health staff including those working in agency areas within a month's time. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, who was also present, said that Kamareddy reported 623 positive cases so far.

He said that proposals to the tune of Rs 5 crore for improving facilities and procuring equipment for the State hospitals in Kamareddy district were submitted to the Health department. He called upon people to stay alert as corona cases are bound to increase in the next few weeks.