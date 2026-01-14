Eatala raises concerns over attacks on Hindu shrines

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajendar visited the historic Katta Maisamma temple in Safilguda on Wednesday to offer prayers. During his visit, he strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks on Hindu temples in Telangana and voiced serious concerns regarding what he described as a growing trend of religiously motivated disturbances.

Eatala Rajendar emphasised that India, as the world’s largest democracy, thrives on unity among diverse castes and religions. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation’s global reputation and economic standing have risen significantly. However, he alleged that certain hostile forces, unable to tolerate this progress, are attempting to create internal unrest to weaken national unity.

Highlighting specific incidents in Secunderabad and Malkajgiri, the MP questioned why Hindu places of worship were being targeted. He criticised official police statements that often dismiss perpetrators as “mentally unstable” or “outsiders,” arguing that such explanations trivialise the gravity of the crimes. He warned that if the government fails to act decisively, these repeated attacks could escalate minor disturbances into major communal conflicts.