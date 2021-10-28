Eatala Rajender joined BJP with selfish motto: Harish Rao 

Karimnagar: Finance Minister Harish Rao participated in the last day election campaign along with TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav in Jammikunta Mandal Bijigiri Sharif village. He said that Gellu Srinivas is going to become MLA with the blessings of CM KCR, he is going to win with a majority of 25,000, as Wednesday is the last day of the campaign. He also requested the people to think before they vote.

He said that TRS is giving Rs. 2016 pension for the people whereas in the Prime Minister's home state Gujarat is giving only Rs. 600 pension only. When Kalyana Lakshmi was introduced, at first, it's only for SCs.Then we have been giving to all, worth 1,16,000 KCR kit is given to all mothers along with 12000/- in the government hospitals.

He said that no government has given money to farmers in India for 70 years, but the TS government has been giving it. The TRS government has been giving free electricity. Kaleshwaram project was built for the sake of farmers which mainly helps to harvest in summer which needs more water. TS government is providing rupees 15 lakh for the construction of women's society buildings.

He said that Rajender joined BJP for his self-benefits. BJP had inflated prices like petrol, diesel gas. He said that Union Minister Kishan Reddy came from Delhi and lied a lot in the campaign.

He urged the people to make Gell Srinivas Yadav win then the government will sanction Rs.5,04,000 for the construction of houses in their own lands. Farmers don't have any objection to crops they would like to harvest. Government will purchase the grains from farmers. Rs 10 crores for the development of Illanthakunta Temple and 1 crore for the development of the Bijigiri Sharif Mosque.