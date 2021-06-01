Eatala Rajender meets JP Nadda in Delhi

New Delhi: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday met BJP national president JP Nadda clearing the way for his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party soon.

Accompanied by Telangana state BJP senior leader G Vivek and state party unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the TRS leader called on Nadda in the national capital and held a discussion on his political fortunes in the party in the coming days.

Eatala explained the national BJP chief about the land encroachment cases booked against him by the State government and his legal battle against the government in Telanagana High Court. He informed the party head that the government was harassing him for exposing the misdeeds in the State administration.

Sources said that Eatala is likely to join BJP formally in the presence of party senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah only after Nadda briefed about the TRS leader fight against government on land grabbing allegations.

The former minister is expecting to get a key post in the state BJP unit as he wanted to unite all backward communities against the TRS by next Assembly elections.