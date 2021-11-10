  • Menu
Eatala Rajender takes oath as MLA

Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered oath to Eatala Rajender
Highlights

Eatala Rajender who won Huzurabad by-election as a BJP candidate took oath today. Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered oath to Rajender.

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Jithender Reddy, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy were present.

By-election to Huzurabad was announced with the eviction of Eatala Rajender from the cabinet and his subsequent resignation to the party on June 12. However, with a majority of 24,068 votes, Eatala Rajender made a tremendous victory over TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas.

After the oath taking ceremony, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy termed Eatala Rajender as a Telangana activist and was attending the ceremony in support of him.

