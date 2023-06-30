Eatala slams Jitender Reddy over his tweet on TBJP

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Jitender Reddy's tweet has added fuel to fire in the internal differences in the Telangana BJP. It is known that Jitender Reddy has posted the video of the man trying to push a buffalo in the trolley by twisting its tail and has left a comment that TBJP should also be given similar treatment.



Responding to the tweet, Huzurabad MLA Eatala said that Jitender Reddy should be asked what that tweet is and what it means. He said that those who are in public life should be careful as their age and experience increases.

Eatala said that one should not act to disturb the dignity of others. He said that no one's freedom and dignity should be reduced and this matter should be remembered as basic.