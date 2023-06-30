Live
- Vidadala Rajini inaugurates conference on cancer, urges people to undergo frequent checkups
- Royal-themed wedding venues beyond Rajasthan
- Naresh’s next announced with an interesting promo
- D-Street party continues: Sensex, Nifty scale fresh all-time highs
- Shree Cement completes Rs 550-cr cement plant in Purulia
- RBI approves AP Hota's appointment as Federal Bank's non-executive chairman
- Siddiramaiah invited to inaugurate Behtar Bharat Buniyadi
- Healthy Snacking on the Go
- Manipur CM Not to Resign
- PL Technical Research: Buy BANDHAN BANK - Technical Pick
Eatala slams Jitender Reddy over his tweet on TBJP
Highlights
Says that those who are in public life should be careful as their age and experience increases
Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Jitender Reddy's tweet has added fuel to fire in the internal differences in the Telangana BJP. It is known that Jitender Reddy has posted the video of the man trying to push a buffalo in the trolley by twisting its tail and has left a comment that TBJP should also be given similar treatment.
Responding to the tweet, Huzurabad MLA Eatala said that Jitender Reddy should be asked what that tweet is and what it means. He said that those who are in public life should be careful as their age and experience increases.
Eatala said that one should not act to disturb the dignity of others. He said that no one's freedom and dignity should be reduced and this matter should be remembered as basic.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS