Eatala urges swift action on allocation of 2BHK
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender met Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at the Secretariat to discuss pressing issues affecting the people of the State, particularly the challenges surrounding the double bedroom housing scheme and agricultural inputs. Following the meeting on Sunday, Rajender addressed the media, emphasizing the need for transparent governance and the timely resolution of public grievances.
Highlighting the plight of beneficiaries in the Malkajgiri Parliament area, the BJP MP criticised the poor allocation and infrastructure of double bedroom houses. “The houses are located far away, as if they were thrown out. Basic amenities like electricity, roads, drainage, and lifts are missing,” he said. He demanded that all issues be resolved within two months and stressed that only those officially allotted should receive homes.
Rajender also raised concerns about the lack of consultation with local representatives during the housing allocation process. He submitted a list of genuinely poor individuals who own land but lack housing, urging the government to prioritise them. “Transparency must be maintained. If houses are built for slum dwellers where they currently live, their livelihoods won’t be disrupted,” he added.
The MP also flagged the non-allocation of completed houses in Huzurabad, where infrastructure remains incomplete and structures are deteriorating. He called for immediate action to prevent further damage and ensure timely allotment.