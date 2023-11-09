EC introduces Suvidha app to seek permissions for election meetings

The Election Commission has introduced the Suvidha app to streamline the process of obtaining permissions for election campaign activities. Previously, candidates had to physically visit various offices and write on paper to get permission, resulting in time wastage.

However, now candidates can simply download the Suvidha app from the Google Playstore and apply online for permits. The app allows candidates to enter the details of their meetings and the permissions required. A fee should be paid for the service, and the challan receipt and app details should be submitted to the Returning Officer's office. Permits are issued within 48 hours of the application reaching the Election Officer. If there is any delay, candidates can make an application to the concerned Returning Officer.

Permissions are required for activities such as using cars and two-wheelers, conducting door-to-door campaigning, organizing rallies and meetings, setting up temporary offices, using loudspeakers, flags, wallpapers, leaflets, and audio/video materials. It is important for candidates to obtain prior approvals for any campaign activity to ensure a peaceful election.