EC orders to postpone Mahabubnagar MLC polls counting with MCC in place

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar Local Bodies MLC Election Counting gets postponed. The EC has given instructions to the district Collector to postpone the counting of the MLC election which is to be held on Tuesday.



In the context of the current Parliament Election Code, the instructions are not to do the counting. The decision taken in view of MLC elections results having an imapct on Parliament elections. The MLC polls counting to be held on June 2.

After the completion of voting for the Parliament elections, the counting for MLC polls will be held.