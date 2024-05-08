EC pours cold water on govt plan to make Rythu Bharosa payments

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to defer payments under the Rythu Bharosa scheme till Lok Sabha polls are held in the state on May 13, saying Chief Minister Revanth Reddy violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by referring to the payouts in his public speeches.

The Commission said Revanth Reddy had violated the MCC by publicly speaking about the ensuing disbursement under the scheme on or before May 9. Elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

"In the above premise and clear violation of Model Code of Conduct by Revanth Reddy, President Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and star campaigner and Chief Minister, the Commission has directed that disbursement of balance installment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for Rabi season of 2023 will be effected only after completion of poll in the state of Telangan a on 13.05.2024," the Commission said. It also expressed concern over attempts to politicise the ongoing scheme during the elections and held that such actions were deemed as attempts to influence voters and disturb the level playing field.