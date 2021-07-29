ECI seeks opinion of Telangana government on elections to six Council seats

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought the opinion of Telangana government to take up the elections for the six vacant Council seats in the State. The Election Commission reportedly wrote a letter to the State government to respond to conduct elections.

Generally the ECI takes up elections to Council seats much before the end of the term of the members but the Commission had suspended elections in the country due to the second wave of corona pandemic. There are six council posts, which fell vacant on June 3. The members whose term ended include Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Nethi Vidyasagar Rao, Kadiam Srihari, B Venkateshwarlu, Fariduddin and Akula Lalitha.

Since the corona cases and deaths came down now, the poll body is keen to conduct the polls. The EC has sought the opinion from the State government to conduct the polls at a time when the atmosphere is favourable as cases have dipped. Based on the response of the government, the Commission may take a decision on polls. If the State government agrees for the election, the Commission would take up the process.