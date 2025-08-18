Eco-Friendly Clay Ganesh Idols Gain Support in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: With Vinayaka Chaviti around the corner, the spotlight once again falls on the environmental damage caused by Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols. While PoP idols have long dominated the festive markets, they come at a heavy price—toxic chemicals seep into lakes, ponds, and rivers during idol immersion, choking aquatic life and polluting precious water resources.

Amid these concerns, Srikant Chari, a young IT professional from Shivashakti Nagar, Mahabubnagar, has been quietly leading an eco-conscious movement for the past 16 years. His mission: to replace harmful PoP idols with eco-friendly clay idols that dissolve easily in water without leaving behind pollutants.

Srikant began his journey in 2010 while still a B.Tech student, disturbed by the pollution caused after every festive season. Since then, he has been crafting hundreds of clay idols annually and even engaging skilled artisans from Kolkata, not only spreading environmental awareness but also supporting traditional livelihoods. With the support of his brother Anil Chari, he sells these idols at Shivashakti Nagar temple in Mahabubnagar, Sunkulamettu temple in Gadwal, and Kalwakurthy, drawing appreciation from the local community.

“Festivals bring joy, but we must not forget our responsibility towards nature. It’s time we bid farewell to PoP idols and plastics and adopt clay Ganesh idols wholeheartedly,” appeals Srikant, urging citizens to rethink their festive choices.

While he continues his career in the IT sector, Srikant’s dedication to eco-friendly celebrations has made him a role model in his locality. Elders and youth alike are extending their support, turning his initiative into a grassroots environmental movement.

As Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations begin, his message serves as a timely reminder—true devotion must go hand in hand with responsibility for the environment.