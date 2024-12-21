ED files case against KTR

Hyderabad : Even as the Telangana High Court granted interim relief to former MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao by directing the police not to arrest him till December 30 in the Formula-E race case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against him and two officials on Friday and launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in the payments to an e-racing company.

The Central investigating agency wrote a letter to the ACB to furnish all the details of the e-racing conducted during the BRS rule in the state. The ACB, it may be recalled, had already registered an FIR and launched a probe into the irregularities.

Sources said, “the ED was preparing to register an Enforcement Case In-formation Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others over the alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.”

The chances of summoning KTR and two officials were bright once the ED registers the case in Hyderabad and he may be called for questioning to seek more details. The details furnished by the ACB would be analysed whether KTR was in-volved in corruption in the transfer of money from the government ex-chequer for conducting the racing event in the city.

Meanwhile, MA&UD secretary Dana Kishore submitted a report on be-half of the government to the ACB which was probing the irregularities.

Sources said the official had briefed the ACB team about the money transaction between the government and the agency without the ap-proval of the state government. The communication maintained be-tween the company and the present government was briefed in the meeting between the MA&UD secretary and the officials of the probing agency.