ED names Kavitha as suspect in Delhi Liquor scam case and served notices

The Enforcement Directorate, which served the fresh notices to Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Delhi Liquor scam case has named her as the suspect in the case. it is known till now she was called as witness in the case.

On the other hand, the ED officials produced Ramachandra Pillai in the Rouse Avenue court in the liquor scam case. In this order, the court extended Pillai's custody for three days. However, the ED said that Pillai should be interrogated along with MLC Kavita.

The ED asked the court to extend Pillai's custody as Kavitha did not attend the hearing in the case on Thursday. With this, the court gave a green signal to the ED. On this occasion, the ED brought to the attention of the court that Kavitha is a suspect in the liquor scam case.

Earlier, MLC Kavitha, who was supposed to appear before the ED on Thursday in the Delhi liquor scam case, gave a twist. She told the ED officials that he would not be able to attend the hearing. Information was sent through his lawyer. Kavitha stated that her petition to stay the ED investigation is pending in the Supreme Court and wrote a 6 page letter to the ED.