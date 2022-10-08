ED raids media house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided a media house in Jubilee Hills and seized some documents related to the alleged money transaction between the suspects in the Delhi liquor scam and the media house.

Sources said the allegation is that some of the suspects in the liquor scam transferred money into the bank accounts of the media house which was later used as a conduit for money laundering.

Recently, the ED officials had taken up searches in some IT and realty companies in Hyderabad. The managements of these companies reportedly committed economic irregularities and cases will be booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against them, according to sources.

Recently, realtor Vennamaneni Srinivas Rao was grilled for hours by the ED officials in the case. They claimed that important information was collected from him in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.



The ED officials also raided the houses of Abhishek Rao, Srujan Reddy, G Prem Sagar and Ramachandra Pillai in the city recently. All of them are alleged to have close relations with top TRS leaders and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's family members. The raids will continue until the ED gets substantial evidences in the Delhi liquor scam, the sources said.