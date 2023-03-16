ED serves fresh notices to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh notices to BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha to attend questioning in money laundering case on March 20. Kavitha skipped today's questioning citing her petition is pending before Supreme Court.



Amidst high drama MLC K Kavitha skipped appearing before ED and instead sent her representative with the documents sought by the probe agency. She said since the ED notice did not specifically mention that she should appear in person she was sending her representative.



Kavitha further said that till Supreme Court gives its verdict ED should wait for the court verdict.

