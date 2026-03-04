Educating women key to growth: Venkaiah

Hyderabad: M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India, on Tuesday said that educating a woman would leave a positive impact on her family, and community, besides fostering long-term societal development.

Speaking after presenting HMTV MATHRUSHAKTHI Awards-2026 at a glittering ceremony at JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Venkaiah Naidu said: "hmtv and The Hans India are always at the forefront in rendering their social responsibility”. Venkaiah Naidu felicitated all the women with awards.

On Tuesday, HMTV in association with Global Angels JCT (GAJCT) honoured women who have made significant contributions to society and women empowerment, with MATHRUSHAKTI awards 2026.

Actor M Manoj Kumar, Yamuna Pathak, Founder GAJCT, and K Hanumanta Rao, Managing Director, HMTV and Hans India, were also present.

Manoj Kumar while expressing his happiness said it was an honour sharing a stage with the former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. He thanked the organisers for inviting him for the programme which is related to women. The MATHRUSHAKTI awards 2026 honoured women from various fields, including social service and professional sectors, highlighting their role in the progress of Telangana. The awardees include a writer, woman activist, social activist, doctor, actress, social media influencer, journalist, among others.