Education key to BC empowerment: Srikanth Goud

  28 Feb 2026 11:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana BC State Finance Corporation Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud on Friday said the Congress government is committed to empowering Backward Classes (BCs) through education, calling it the only true path to liberation from centuries of caste-based discrimination and poverty.

He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy believes education is the “lamp” that can dispel generations of social darkness and ensure equal opportunities for all. The government has introduced comprehensive measures, including BC residential schools, modern laboratories, digital classrooms, hostels, free counselling and career guidance, to ensure children from BC communities can compete on par with others.

Srikanth Goud stated that these initiatives aim to create at least one highly educated individual in every BC family, provide economic stability through jobs and skill development, and eliminate caste barriers.

He affirmed that the Congress government is working towards building an egalitarian Telangana rooted in social justice and equal opportunity.

