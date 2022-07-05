Education Minister inaugurates dvpt works

Shadnagar: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has said that Telangana State government has allocated large amount of funds for the development of infrastructure in public schools. As part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, Sabitha Indra Reddy launched the development works with funds of Rs 1.27 crores in Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad primary schools in Chegur, Narsappaguda and Nandigama villages of Shadnagar Constituency on Tuesday. Local MLA Anjaiah Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vanidevi, Rangareddy Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairman Eta Ganesh were present.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that as per the directives of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the government has sanctioned Rs 7000 crores for infrastructure in 26 thousand government schools across the state as part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme to provide quality education to improve the standards of education. She said that the government will spend 3000 crore rupees as the first installment. As a part of that, the minister clarified that development programs are being carried out in the respective schools. She also said that quality facilities are being provided in government schools without taking anything away from the private education system.

She also said that especially this year, English is being taught from class 1 to class 8. She informed that a special reward has been given to the teachers for this. She stated that this is a continuous process. Similarly, English medium teaching will be upgraded in the coming period, she said. She added that the future belongs to the students and everyone should excel in higher studies with great talent. She further added that it is a matter of pride for the government to achieve a good pass percentage in schools, especially government Gurukul schools. She also said that the number of girls has increased tremendously and good results are being obtained. Later, responding to the local public representatives request for a government junior college to be set up in Nandigama Mandal, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that we will look into it.

MPP Priyanka Shiva Shankar Goud, TRS leaders, activists and others were present.