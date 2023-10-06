Education Minister launches Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at ZPHS, Raviryala

Hyderabad: Sabitha Indra Reddy, education minister along with Finance Minister, Harish Raolaunched Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at ZPHS, Raviryala,Thukkuguda Municipality on Friday.

Later the ministers relished the breakfast along with students.

According to the menu, students from Class 1 to 10 will be given two meal options to choose from during school days. Idly, Sambar, Pongal, Upma and Chutney, among others, are some of the dishes that have been included in the menu.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Education Minister, said Yesterday while interacting with government school students I came to know that out of 10 students, only 2 students have breakfast daily. With the introduction of the scheme, this will help government school students to intake nutritive food everyday.Earlier

the mid-day meal scheme covered students from Classes 1 to 8 across the nation, the State government extends this benefit to students of Class 9 and 10 as well, incurring an extra cost of Rs 137 crore. Copper jaggery is provided at a cost of Rs 32 crore to ensure that government school students receive food rich in iron and micronutrients.

The scheme aims to combat classroom hunger and encourage regular school attendance. It will be closely monitored through a mobile app. The State government has allocated Rs 672 crore for this programme, which will be implemented in 27,147 government schools. The initiative targets more than 23 lakh students in Classes 1 to 10 across government schools. Students will be served a hot breakfast on their tables approximately 45 minutes before school starts,she added.

Finance Minister, Harish Rao, said , The primary objective of the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' in Telangana is to offer students not only quality education but also a nutritious start to their day. Today the scheme got launched in few schools and after dussehra vacations, it will be extended to remaining government school.