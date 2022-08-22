Education Minister Sabita hoists largest Indian flag

Maheshwaram/Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Sunday hoisted the largest national flag at the Chandanam Cheruvu under Mirpet Corporation in Maheswaram constituency on the occasion of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu celebrations. The largest Indian flag measuring 75 feet was unveiled on completion of 75 years of independence. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given orders to organise the Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu celebrations for 15 days so that the future generations will be aware of the sacrifices and struggles of the great people who fought for the freedom of the country. The Minister also said that there was a great response to the celebrations and thanked everyone who made it a grand success. TRS senior leaders, activists and others were also present.