Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy allays fears over final year Engineering exams

Hyderabad: Giving no room for any apprehension, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy clarified that the schedule for the final year Engineering exams would be announced by the end of this month.



In her reply during Question Hour, Sabitha Indra Reddy said a decision would be taken shortly about the exams, if they were to be conducted on regular basis or online (due to coronavirus), so that there would not be any impact on the education of Engineering students, who were worried about placements. Over the promotion given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students, she clarified that given the educational standards maintained by the colleges and universities, even these students would have to undergo exams once the situation was suitable.

On the upgradation of the curriculum, she elaborated that some 14 new courses would be introduced in private Engineering colleges, as at least 70 colleges ready to introduce given the demand for skilled professionals in the market for certain skillset.