JEE Main Results 2020 Live Updates: NTA to Announce Results Today

JEE main results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) may declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 results by Friday, September 11, 2020, on its official website.

NTA organised the JEE Mains examination from September 1 to 6, 2020, at several centres spread across India.

In India, the JEE Main for admission to engineering colleges is held twice in a year. Based on the results of the JEE Mains exam, the top shortlisted candidates will be qualified to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam that is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2020.

JEE Main 2020 attendance dropped



Recently the Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared that out of the 8.58 lakh registered candidates for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Steps to check JEE Mains 2020 results



Go to the JEE website @ jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link, "JEE Mains 2020 results" A new page gets displayed on the screen Enter your credentials and login You will find the JEE Mains 2020 will be shown on the screen Download the result and take print of the same for your future reference JEE Main 2020 Results Today



The National Testing Agency may announce the JEE Main results today. While the result date is not announced officially, but JEE Advanced registration will start from tomorrow, so the result is expected today.