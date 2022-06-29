Education Minister urges Inter students not to lose hope

Hyderabad: The State Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy has advised students to not lose hope over poor performance in intermediate exams.

The Minister assured the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the supplementary exams at the earliest. Sabitha further also advised parents to lend moral support to their children in these times.

This statement comes after two intermediate students from Hyderabad reportedly committed on Tuesday after socoring low or failing in exams.

Concerned over students' extreme steps after the results, the Minister said that supplementary exams would help students improve their marks. Sabitha suggested the teachers to instil confidence among students.

Earlier in the day, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy demanded a waiver in revaluation and supplementary examination fee.

"It's heart wrenching to see intermediate students resort to extreme measures after results. I appeal to them to understand the value of life & not take any drastic steps. I demand @TelanganaCMO

to waiver the fee for revaluation & supplementary examination. @SabithaindraTRS," he tweeted.

