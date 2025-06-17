Education or Exploitation? BJP Alleges Gross Negligence by Private Schools in Gadwal

Hans News Service Gadwal.

In a press conference held today in Aija Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna strongly criticized private school managements for exploiting parents in the name of education. He alleged that despite lacking even the most basic facilities, private schools are charging exorbitant fees under the guise of providing quality education.

Addressing the media, Gopalakrishna highlighted several serious concerns regarding student safety and regulatory negligence. He pointed out that school buses being used to transport students are in poor condition, yet continue to operate in villages. "Many of these buses are not roadworthy, and drivers are seen talking on mobile phones and playing loud music while transporting children," he said. "They are not even paying attention to whether children are boarding or getting off the bus safely."

Gopalakrishna warned that if this carelessness continues, there is a high chance of accidents, similar to previous incidents reported in the district. “It seems the lives of innocent children are being played with, yet authorities are turning a blind eye to these issues,” he remarked.

Violation of Basic Rights and Safety Norms

He further added that private school managements are selling school uniforms themselves, and it is unclear whether these clothes are being provided by officially authorized vendors or just regular clothing stores. He demanded a full investigation into this practice.

Citing the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Gopalakrishna emphasized that private schools must offer essential facilities like playgrounds, controlled and regulated fees, and safety measures. “There must be designated play areas for children to ensure not just academic learning but also physical development,” he said.

He demanded that all school buses be equipped with proper doors, windows, and protective grills (jalis) to ensure children's safety. Additionally, he insisted that education department officials at both district and mandal levels immediately inspect these schools and take strict action against violators.

Warning of Protests If No Action is Taken

Gopalakrishna issued a stern warning: if officials fail to act, the BJP will launch massive protests and agitations across the district in the coming days.

The press meet was also attended by several key party leaders and supporters including:

Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao, Member of the State Executive of BJP Kisan Morcha

Laxman Goud, Vice-President of Aija Town BJP

Mahesh from Venkatapuram

Medikonda Bhuth President Sriramulu, along with Paramesh, Ramulu, and others.

They collectively demanded immediate corrective measures to ensure that the education system prioritizes both the safety and the rights of children.