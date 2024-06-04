Education Special: Jaagruthi College

Since the inception , JAAGRUTHI DEGREE and PG COLLEGE, BHONGIR has incessantly labored to become a renowned centre for education. Our goals are as simple as they are far reaching to offer the best ,to reach as many and as high as we can in the fulfillment of our mission. We nurture our students by providing professional ,competitive ,industry relevant education with study tours and add value. We ensure that our students are adequately equipped to meet the future challenges while catering to the specific requirements.

I believe in…”The Rung of the Ladder was never meant to rest upon ,but only to hold a man’s foot long enough to enable him to put the other somewhat higher”.We are the rung use us and place yourself in a better world. Initially we started with nominal intake of 120 students ,today we have an intake of 450 students and totally 1350 students UG ( BSc and BCom) and PG (MSc.& MCOM) level. With the struggle and hard work of the students ,the enthusiastic guidance from the Lecturers and the blessings of the management ,today we have several students appearing in the merit list as well as in the Goldmedals list of Mahatma Gandhi University.

We also encourage our students in interacting with the industry , by attending Guest Lecturers ,Field /Industrial visits etc.We also have departmental association for the students .Our faculty members are also representing on University bodies and has made their presence felt in Board of studies of several Departments. We have fully equipped laboratories in all the departments .To support the knowledge needs of the students ,we have fully equipped library with books ,international journals and e-journals and several national journals .We also uphold our students for higher education and doctorate degree through our scholarship programme at the end of their graduation programme.

We have conducted so many blood donation camps in our college campus with the help of Red Cross society and We also have NSS Units for both Boys and Girls separately.The National Service Scheme is a way to serve the people from rural background as the academic schedule.Through this we are incorporating the Social and Ethical issues among the students.