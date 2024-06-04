Education Special: New Dimensions International School

New Dimensions International School (NDIS) is a private English medium, co-educational institute that caters to providing education from Nursery to Class X. We follow the curriculum as prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Here we aim to provide education above par so your child can become an academic star. Our aim is to encourage our students to explore, experience and succeed in academics, sports as well as extracurricular activities. At NDIS, we provide a quality education through the latest teaching methods and equipment. This will enable our students to become confident individuals and active life-long learners.

NDIS is located in a beautiful 42-acre eco-friendly campus where we create an environment for children to blossom into caring, loving humans and better professionals. With wide-open spaces, the grand campus of NDIS has well-ventilated, large, spacious classrooms, airy corridors for free movements, and open play areas to promote the love for outdoor sports. It is centrally located to make commuting a breeze for the city-dwellers. Each and every moment spent in this wide expanse is bound to be a memorable experience for your young ones. At par with the global standards of education, we pay special attention to developing the communication skills in the English language from an early age so that the students may express themselves distinctly and with utmost confidence.

Pre-primary is a crucial stage of education where students begin to habituate themselves to a routine and form their daily habits. This impressionable stage in their lives is ideal to form the right attitudes that will help the children excel in academics in the following stages of education. We have designed a Pre-Primary programme that is holistic, challenging and at the same time, comprehensive. It is imparted in a balanced academic setting and is supported by a nurturing environment in the classroom. We make sure that we present our students with age-appropriate learning experiences at every stage of their development. We regularly train our teachers to meet the social, emotional and intellectual needs of our young students. A strong focus is maintained on developing communication skills in students from an early age because communication is the foundation of successfuWl education.









Mrs Suchitra is an accomplished educator with several decades of experience as a teacher and a principal both in India and the United States. She has double master’s degrees in Education and Special Education (Learning Disabilities) from Osmania University, India and Kean University, NJ, USA, respectively. She has been teaching in Elizabeth School District, New Jersey for over 15 years. She brings with her a passion for education and giving back to society. With her long years of experience in academics, she wants to ensure that students receive the highest quality education so that they can be successful in whichever field they choose.



Establishing a school in her native town was a dream that she always had. With the support of her husband and three wonderful children, she came back to India and established the New Dimension High School in Bhongir, Telangana. With a background in teaching both in India and the United States, she is in a unique position to understand and implement the best global practices or methodologies.

She wants to ensure that New Dimension High School sets a standard for education and all-round development of children. This will make them competent and help them navigate an extremely complex, interconnected and dynamic world.





Ms. Shivani Reddy Pulimamidi M. A – Special Education (Mild & Moderate Credentials) (USA) Dear Parents, Students and Well-Wishers,

New Dimension High School will provide an opportunity and a platform for upcoming generations to freely explore their inner selves and to enable them to reach their maximum potential across various disciplines.

The word Education is derived from the Latin word ‘educo’, which means ‘to draw out’ or ‘to bring up’ and we believe that educators are supposed to draw out the inner potential of each student by holistically challenging and supporting them.

We staunchly reject the one-size-fits-all approach and actively focus on creating an environment that is conducive to the complete individual development of the mind, body and soul of students.

We believe that NDHS is in a unique position to strike the perfect balance and provide each student the opportunity to not only gain a strong grasp of subjects but also to acquire relevant habits of mind and a willingness to grow that is necessary to successfully navigate an ever-changing world.



