Educational institutions in Telangana set to reopen tomorrow after 10 months

Hyderabad: All the educational institutions in Telangana will be reopened from tomorrow nearly after a 10-month long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the government's decision, the educational institutions will hold physical classes from Classes 9 and above adhering to Covid-19 precautionary measures from February 1.



Arrangements have been made by the institutions to ensure physical distancing among students in the classroom. A six-feet distance is arranged between the students i.e., in a zigzag manner and not more than 20 students will be accommodated in a classroom. And students who are unwilling to attend schools and want to study at home will be allowed to do so with the consent of parents while the students who are willing to attend classes should submit a letter of consent from their parents.

The educational institutions set up thermal screenings as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures and students must undergo screening and sanitise their hands before entering the school or college. Students attending government schools will be provided mid-day meals adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Similar arrangements have been made in junior colleges across the State as well. Based on the strength of college, the management has categorised classes for students. Some colleges have arranged classes for second-year and first-year students on alternate days and also scheduled the classes for the students in shifts based on the courses.

For UG, PG and professional courses, only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed for physical classes from February 1.